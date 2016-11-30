Ugandan Traders Shot Dead In Juba

By Our Reporter

Ugandan traders were shot dead by armed gunmen in Nimule, a few kilometers from Juba, South Sudan on Thursday, according to security sources.

Some of the dead have been identified as Peter Juuko and Robert Ssembatya, although it is suspected that there could be others.

The two were shot dead after unidentified gunmen dressed on S. Sudanese army attire waylaid the vehicle they were traveling in from Juba to Nimule, shot at and killed the victims as they ran for their dear lives.

By the time went to the press, neither the South Sudanese nor the Ugandan government had issued a statement about the attack and the deceased’s bodies were yet to be repatriated to Uganda for burial.