Ugandan Swimmer selected for FINA Scholarship

By Sekago Emmanuel

Ugandan swimmer Joshua Tibatemwa is among the 36 new young athletes FINA has awarded scholarships from 6 to 12 months, as a new aquatic cycle kicks off.

Tibatemwa, 20, is an Olympic swimmer who represented Uganda at the 2016 Summer Olympics and was ranked 64th with a time of 25.98.

36 athletes selected from 36 National Federations have started training under the FINA Scholarship Programme aiming to help the aspiring champions to qualify and participate in the fast approaching 17th FINA World Championships.

This is set to happen from July 15-30 in Budapest, Hungary.

Joining this programme, the swimmers have various options for their training.

They can either train within their National Federations training programmes when approved by FINA or they can join one of FINA approved training Centres in Thanyapura (THA), Spire Institute in Geneva (USA) and soon the FINA Development Centre in Dakar, Senegal.