Ugandan Referees to Officiate Sfaxien vs Mouloudia Match

By Emmanuel Sekago

Uganda Officials led by Dennis Batte will be heading to Tunisia to officiate a CAF Confederation Match between Club Sfaxien hosting Mouloudia Club D Alger on 8th July 2017 at Taieb Mhiri Stadium.

He will be refereeing and assisted by his fellow countrymen Mark Ssonko and Lee Okello as first and second assistants respectively.

Federation of Uganda Football association (FUFA) Referees appointments Committee Chairman Ronnie Kalema talking to pepper sport said the trio is well informed about the rules of the game and their application of those rules has earned them recognition.

“They are knowledgeable in the game and they present themselves very well on the pitch. Both CAF and FIFA have constantly praised our standard of refereeing and how we have helped the continent raise the standard of officiating,” Kalema said.

“As a country, we should be proud our referees have done well and we need to credit them for that,” Kalema added.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean officials Norman Matemera center referee, assisted by Salani Ncube and Brighton Nyika first and second respectively will be in charge of the CAF Confederation match as KCCA face off with Moroccan FUS Rabat.