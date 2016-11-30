Ugandan MP Elected President Of Global Youth Body

Arua Member of Parliament, Hon. Mourine Osoru has been elected President of the Forum of Young Parliamentarians of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Hon. Osoru was elected during the ongoing 136th IPU meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh. She defeated opponents from Russia and Zambia.

In her victory speech, Osoru said she plans to use her position at the global body to tackle youth challenges such as unemployment and poverty which often drive them to being radicalized into terrorism.

“I am going to use my position as President to tackle youth challenges such as unemployment and poverty which sometimes predispose young people to being radicalized into terrorism as we have seen in some parts of the world,” Osoru said.

As the President of the youth forum, Osuro is now tasked with ensuring that youth voices are heard in global politics and decision making fora.

Osoru will steer a board composed of 12 persons from each of the six geo-political groups.