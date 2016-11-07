Uganda, UK Sign MoU To Fast-Track Industrialization Projects

The Ugandan and UK governments in partnership with Made in Africa Initiative have signed a memorandum of understanding to fast-track industrialization in a bid to create more job opportunities for Ugandans.

State minister of finance in charge investment and privatization, Evelyn Anite, signed on behalf of government.

“We have signed a MoU to get a working relationship on seeing how we can attract many investors to this country,” Anite said.

After the signing of the MoU, the CEO Made in Africa Initiative, Hellen Hai commended Ugandan government for taking the initiative to create more jobs especially for the youth.

“I think behind this, am seeing great leadership, great vision and strong willingness from the top of the government. They want to create jobs and get Africa into the global value chain while talking about real shared prosperity. This is what we want to achieve UN sustained development goal, leaving no one behind,” Hai said.

Hai is the CEO Made in Africa Initiative which advises African governments on industrialization and investment promotion.

Adrian Green who represented the UK government at the signing ceremony said they would work with Uganda to improve the lives of citizens by empowering the private sector.

“There is no better way to develop countries than to find people jobs through the investment from the private sector. We shall fully support this initiative,” Mr Green said.