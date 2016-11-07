Uganda U21 Netball Squad for World Youth Cup Released

By Emmanuel Sekago

The Uganda Netball federation has released the squad of 12 players who are going to represent Uganda at the 2017 World Youth Netball Cup to be hosted in Botswana, Gaborone.

The team departs on Tuesday morning at 0300hrs with Ethiopian airways for the championship that has attracted 20 countries and will be played in two venues; University of Botswana Indoor arena and Ditshups Hall. The championship starts on 8th July, 2017 and will last for 9 days.

Uganda is grouped in group C, alongside Jamaica, Host Botswana and Cook Island, Malaysia. The championship held every four years is the first to be hosted on the Africa continent after the 2013 edition hosted in Glasgow, Scotland where New Zealand was crowned champion. Australia was runners up and Jamaica finished third.

Uganda will start its campaign with Malaysia on 9th July 2017 at 1400hrs in Ditshupo Hall, Gaborone.

The Squad:

Joan Nampugu(Capt), Sharifa Nalukuma (Asst ), Stella Zaam, Florence Adunia, Betty Kiizza, Joyce Nakibuule, Fauzia Nakibuule, Janet Adongo, Safi Nalwajja, Kevin Aber, Ramula Nakalyago.

Officials:

James Bogere (Head Coach), Imelda Nyongesa(Asst Coach), Stella Kwebiiha (Team Manager) and Paul Stephen Ayella (Team Doctor)