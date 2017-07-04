Uganda To Host 9th Edition Of Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting

Uganda is set to host the 9th Edition of Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting that is scheduled to take place at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort from 31st July 2017 to 4th August, 2017.

The meeting themed “Resourcing and Financing Youth Development: Empowering Young People,” will enable government ministers and senior officials to share good practices, debate emerging issues, take stock of pioneering Commonwealth initiatives and forge new partnerships for resourcing youth development.

In that meeting, ministers are expected to engage directly with young leaders and youth sector stakeholders to ensure multiple perspectives are included in decision making.

The Forum aligns with the Commonwealth’s principle of meaningful youth participation in policy deliberations.

To this effect, the invitation letter to 9CYMM, distributed recently to all Commonwealth Ministers of Youth, includes a request for two youth delegates to be included in their official delegations.

The high-level summit, held every four years, comes as the world’s youth population reaches a record 1.8 billion people aged 15 to 29.

