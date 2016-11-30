Uganda Rugby Squad For World Series Unveiled
The Uganda 7s coach, Tolbert Onyango has today announced the team that will represent the country at the 2017 HSBC World Series in Hongkong.
Hong Kong will play host to four days of action from 6-9 April as the men’s tournament and two qualifiers are played out at the Hong Kong Stadium and So Kon Po.
Team
Ramathan Govule
Phillip Wokorach
Marvin Odongo
Eric Kasita
Fred Odur
Timothy Kisiga
Lawrence Sebuliba
Pius Ogena
Michael Wokorach
Adrian Kasito
Byron Oketayot
Solomon Okia