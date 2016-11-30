Uganda Rugby Squad For World Series Unveiled

The Uganda 7s coach, Tolbert Onyango has today announced the team that will represent the country at the 2017 HSBC World Series in Hongkong.

Hong Kong will play host to four days of action from 6-9 April as the men’s tournament and two qualifiers are played out at the Hong Kong Stadium and So Kon Po.

Team

Ramathan Govule

Phillip Wokorach

Marvin Odongo

Eric Kasita

Fred Odur

Timothy Kisiga

Lawrence Sebuliba

Pius Ogena

Michael Wokorach

Adrian Kasito

Byron Oketayot

Solomon Okia