Uganda Receives Shs90 Billion in Refugee Support

The government of Uganda has received Shs90 billion from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees to address the refugee crisis currently in the country.

The minister for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees, Hillary Onek said that Uganda receives at least 4,000 South Sudan refugees daily.

Minister Onek made the comments as the US government committed $25million (approximately 90 billion shillings) through UNHCR. The function took place on Tuesday at the office of prime minister in Kampala.

As of 1st February this year, the number of refugees in the country was at slightly more than 1 million making Uganda one of the countries with the highest refugee populations in the world.

At the function, Onek thanked the Ugandan community for allowing these refuses to settle on the limited land that Uganda has.

With conflicts in neighbouring countries such as South Sudan still persisting, refugees continue to stream into the country.

The US ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac said the funds will help reduce the refuge burden to the country.