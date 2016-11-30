Uganda Ready for the IAAF international Cross Country Championship

Uganda is hosting the IAAF World Cross Country Championships Kampala 2017 on the 26th March 2017 at the Independence Grounds in Kololo an upscale Kampala suburb.

The local organizing committee has already put in place an official information sharing platform. These are the website iaafkampala2017.org, together with the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram social media accounts.

“We are hosting an international event and we would like to interact with the world,” Ugandan State Minister for Sport and LOC Chairman Charles Bakkabulindi has said.

“Cross country is a sport about unity and involves that interaction of all stakeholders from the runners, the organisers and the fans to make it memorable. We want to have a great atmosphere at Kololo Independence Grounds and the only way we can have it is by involving all the stakeholders to be part of the event.”

The event’s official hash tag is #iaafkampala2017.

“We are requesting that all the people out there use this hash tag for easier communication and interaction. This is a people’s cross country and we believe that the conversation on the different platforms will show the warmth of Uganda’s hospitality,” Bakkabulindi said.

Head of media for the event Norman Katende said that the website was designed to give all the visitors the required information about the event and other activities that come alongside hosting such events.

“It is a full package for the athletes, journalists, managers, coaches and fans,” Katende said. “It gives detailed programmes, required team and media manuals, information about Kampala and all activities lined up. We also have a team of motivated people in the background ready to answer and help people who are in need of information about the World Cross Country as we make the event a memorable one.”

Uganda Tourism Board CEO, Stephen Asiimwe, says the IAAF is a great opportunity for Uganda to go into people’s home around the world.

