Uganda Hosts EA Standby Force Conference

By Serestino Tusingwire

Uganda will throughout this week host delegates from East African Member states for the the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) conference.

EASF is a regional (10 Member States) organization whose mandate is to enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region.

Member states include; Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda.

The conference is be held at Imperial Royale Hotel and closing function will be held at Hotel Africana and that is from Monday 6 to Saturday 11.

According to the coordinator of the conference, Henry Obbo, the conference will take four days, that is; Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Bellow is the detailed program;

1. Policy Organs Meeting for all EASF Member States (Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda).

Venue: Imperial Royale Hotel

Time: 9am

Date: Monday, March 6, 2017

NB: This meeting will handle matters of Policy for EASF, MoUs among others.

2. Meeting for all Chiefs of Defence Forces (CDFs) of EASF Member States.

Venue: Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala

Time: 9am

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2017

NB: This will handle matters of security in EASF region and troops deployment, etc

3. Meeting for Ministers of Defence of EASF Member States.

Venue: Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala

Time: 9am

Date: Friday, March 10, 2017

NB: These will handle various issues that will arise in the previous meetings and sign papers to the effect.

4. EASF Open Day

Activities: Peace Walk to Hotel Africana, discussions, and debates.

Peace walk starts: In front of Uganda Railways Headquaters, Kampala

Partcipants: Ministers, CDFs, EASF leadership, MPs, Ugandan University Students and Members from Uganda Security Forces.

Venue: Hotel Africana

Time: 8am

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017