Uganda Elected To The Governing Body Of ILO

Uganda was on Monday 12th June 2017 overwhelmingly voted to the Governing Body of International Labour Organisation by the 106th International Labour Conference in Geneva for the period 2017-2020.

The election followed Uganda’s earlier nomination by the Africa Group at the African Union meeting held in April 2017 in Algiers, Algeria. The Governing Body is the Executive Organ of the ILO.

This means that as a member of the governing Body, Uganda will play a key role in determining ILO Policies, budgets and programmes all over the world as well as the election of the Director General of the ILO.

Uganda was represented by the delegation headed by Hon Janat Mukwaya, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development. Other members of the delegation include Pius Bigirimana Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ambassador Christopher Onyanga Aparr, Mrs. Rosemary Ssenabulya, Executive Director Federation of Uganda Employers, and Peter Werikye, Secretary General, National Organisation of Trade Unions among others.