Uganda Cranes Team Arrives In Gabon Pending Tuesday Action With Ghana

The Ugandan cranes team has safely arrived in Gabon ahead of their opening fixture against Ghana on Tuesday in Port Gentil. The team landed in the country on Saturday afternoon.

They were received by FUFA advance team of 2nd Vice President, Darius Mugoye, Depurty CEO Humphrey Mandu and Local organising Committee team at Port Gentil Airport.

A 35 man contingent is accommodated at Hotel Du Parc located along the shores of Atlantic Ocean.

The contingent including a group of fans and media all boarded a dometsic flight from Libreville to Port Gentil.

The journey started with a retrun from Dubai, a stop over where they spent the night in Ethioipa before flying out direct to Libreville on Saturday morning.

Uganda Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic held his team’s first training session at Stade Sogara, 7pm (local time in Gabon) 9 pm EAST.

It is a five minute drive from Hotel Du Parc while reaching the main stadium where they will play Ghana, takes about 25 minutes.