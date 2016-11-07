Uganda Cranes, South Sudan Game sold to Kibo Media

The Ugandan fans who love to watch home-based players showcase at the CHAN game on 22rd July 2017 at Star Times stadium Lugogo will have to dig deep into their pockets to be able to access the stadium.

This is after Federation of Uganda football associations (FUFA) selling the CHAN games to one Kibo Media, company owned by Bobkins Kibirige the man who over threw KT and Balaam from acquiring Cranes games.

Regular stands will pay 15000/=, VIP 25000/=, and VVIP 50000/=

During the FUFA Annual Corporate tournament that was hosted at Kampala Parents, Bobkins was heard whispering to his friends that one Uganda cranes game you can make billions of monies than organizing five musical concerts.

So it’s no longer a rumour but all Uganda cranes games have been tendered to Bobkins’ Kibo Media.