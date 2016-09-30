Uganda Cranes Named CAF National Team of the Year 2016

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Uganda football National team, the Cranes has been crowned the 2016 CAF GLO National team of the year.

This happened in a colorful awards ceremony that was held on Thursday night in Abuja, Nigeria.

Uganda Cranes overcame stiff competition from 2016 Africa Nations Championships winners, DR Congo and Senegal.

Uganda crane reached this achievement following its outstanding performance in 2016 that saw it qualify for the AFCON 2017 for the first time since 1978.

It’s worth noting that Cranes is also among the 20 countries competing for 5 slots Africa is given for 2018 world cup that will be held in Russia.

On the function, Uganda cranes team was represented by FUFA CEO Edgar Watson who collected the accolade.

In other words, the Nigeria ladies team, Super Falcons emerged the best women national team for their remarkable form that won them the 8th Africa cup of nations (women) title.

Nigeria ladies team won against South Africa and Cameroon.