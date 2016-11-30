Menu

Uganda at ‘Breaking Point’ over Refugee Influx

The United Nations refugee agency says the huge number of people who’ve fled to Uganda from South Sudan has pushed the country to breaking point.

Uganda currently hosts 800,000 refugees. Almost three-quarters of them have arrived since July.

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said the unprecedented influx was placing an enormous strain on public services and local infrastructure.

Uganda and the UN are appealing for urgent support to deal with the situation.

