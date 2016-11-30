Menu

Ugan­da’s Na­tional Bud­get Stands at UGX28 trillion

Ugan­da’s to­tal bud­get for the 2017/​2018 fi­nan­cial year will be UGX28.9 tril­lion.

State Min­is­ter of Fi­nance, David Ba­hati pre­sented a mo­tion for con­sid­er­a­tion of the bud­get es­ti­mates for the financial year to Par­lia­ment on Tuesday, high­light­ing that out of the to­tal bud­get, UGX21.8 tril­lion will come from do­mes­tic fi­nanc­ing and UGX7 tril­lion will be from ex­ter­nal fi­nanc­ing.

Ba­hati said UGX 9.9 tril­lion ac­counts for statu­tory ex­pen­di­ture, mean­ing that the to­tal ex­pen­di­ture due for appropria­tion is UGX19 tril­lion.

The min­is­ter noted that there has been a slow­down in eco­nomic growth due to weak de­mand for Uganda’s ex­ports, ad­verse weather con­di­tions and pro­longed con­flicts in South Su­dan and Bu­rundi.

Other is­sues in­cluded slow pace of re­cov­ery of the global econ­omy and de­lay in im­ple­men­ta­tion of key pro­jects.

Ba­hati said de­spite this, the econ­omy is ex­pected to re­bound to a growth of be­tween 6 to 7% in the 2017/​2018 financial year.

He said this is en­vis­aged through gov­ern­ment in­ter­ven­tions to re­duce the cost of elec­tric­ity and do­ing busi­ness invest­ment in key in­fra­struc­ture es­pe­cially oil-re­lated in­fra­struc­ture and ex­port pro­mo­tion, among oth­ers.

Ba­hati said the 2017/​2018 fi­nan­cial year will fo­cus on in­creas­ing agri­cul­tural pro­duc­tion and pro­duc­tiv­ity for food se­cu­rity, as well as ex­port pro­mo­tion; en­hanc­ing pri­vate sec­tor de­vel­op­ment; in­ten­si­fy­ing energy and trans­port infra­struc­ture de­vel­op­ment; boost­ing do­mes­tic rev­enue col­lec­tions as well as under­tak­ing oil re­lated in­fra­struc­ture to sup­port com­mer­cial­iza­tion of oil and gas to tar­get the 2020 dead­line.

