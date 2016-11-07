UCUK’s Mutenza, Kadaga Root For Uganda Albinism Umbrella

The Chairman of the Uganda Convention in UK, Willy Mutenza has joined forces with the speaker of parliament Hon Rebecca Kadaga, for the construction of a one stop community centre for people with albinism.

Mutenza will support Olive Namutebi the Executive Director of the African Albino Foundation Uganda to attend the 7th Uganda Convention slated on the 16th September in London to mobilise support from Ugandans in the Diaspora, friends of Uganda and NGOs to help the foundation to create awareness and fight problems such as bullying, prejudice and even violence because of the stereotypes based on the colour of their skin.

In Tanzania, albinos most especially children are being murdered, mutilated and their body parts used for ritual purposes.

“This is not the duty for only Albinos to fight for all Ugandans and the entire world,” Mutenza the Chairman of the Uganda Convention in UK said.

Speaking at a press conference launching the Parliamentary Health Week on January 26 2017, Ms Rebecca Kadaga said that People with albinism are vulnerable, and they want a centre where they can come and be assisted.

Kadaga further said there are more than 5,000 albinos in the country and are highly marginalised and that Parliament has not only chosen to take lead in highlighting their plight and make it the mainstream of government planning but also ensured the removal of taxes from the special creams used by people with albinism.

Ms Olive Namutebi, the executive director of African Albino Foundation said: “… We are glad that globally governments are starting to recognise our plight and we also think that we have benefited from the people’s parliament by this gesture (of the community centre).”

In the region, Albinism is rampant in Tanzania where they represent one in every 1,429 births, a much higher rate than in any other nation.

People with albinism have been persecuted in some part of Uganda and neighbouring East African countries with the belief that their body parts can transmit magical powers.

The Uganda Albinism Umbrella is a non-profit organization that consists of advocates, human rights sympathizers, people living with albinism and all other albinism well-wishers.

Albinism Umbrella (AU) was set up with the ultimate aim of having a joint voice for all persons living with albinism in Uganda.

It was established to engage communities of peoples living with albinism to engage and harmonize discrimination and stigma amongst these communities as well as empower the albinos to engage in social and economic activities as a way of adding to national development.

The popular annual Uganda Convention UK (UCUK) is hosting its 7th time this year with the aim of facilitating strategic partnerships among participants that will lead to wealth creation in Uganda.

The UCUK brings together over 1000 delegates annually including representatives of governments, the private sector, Diasporas and as well as Entrepreneurs and Investors to debate on ways to achieve trade-led inclusive sustainable development through Entrepreneurship, SME competitiveness, employment and economic growth.

The one-day event is aptly themed “partnering for wealth creation”. It will be held at the Troxy in London on Saturday 16 September 2017.

This year’s UCUK is expected to include a strong business-to-business dimension, with a large number of exporters and importers from Uganda, UK and mainland Europe.

It’s expected to feature a selected line up of distinguished speakers and panelists from diverse businesses and organizations across East Africa in particular the albinism community from Uganda.