UCU To Graduate More 1,136 This Week

Uganda Christian University (UCU) will hold its third graduation ceremony this year on Friday, July 7th 2017 at her main campus in Mukono. This will also be the first part of her 18th graduation ceremony.

A total of 1,136 students will graduate with diplomas, bachelor’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas and master’s degrees. Of these, 50.1% (569) are male while 49.9 (567) are female.

Of these, forty three (43) got first class degrees. At 24 (56%), most of the graduands with first class degrees are females compared to 19 (44%) males. The best performing student has an overall GPA of 4.82.

Key among this graduation will be the maiden graduation of Bachelor of Governance and International Relations and Master of Journalism and Media Studies students. The two have 22 students and one student graduating respectively.

The Guest of Honor for the graduation ceremony is the Auditor General of the Government of Uganda Mr. John Muwanga.

The graduation ceremony will be preceded with the Commissioning Service, a formal sendoff session at UCU during which graduands are blessed and prayed for before their graduation.

Graduations at UCU

UCU holds seven graduation ceremonies annually at its Main Campus, regional campuses and Constituent Colleges. These include three graduation ceremonies at the UCU Main Campus in Mukono, two graduation ceremonies at Bishop Barham University College, (BBUC, Kabale) and two graduation

ceremonies at UCU Mbale University College. Students at UCU Kampala Campus and UCU Arua Campus graduate from the Main Campus in Mukono.

The multiple graduation ceremonies and issuance of transcripts on graduation day are convenient to our students who don’t have to travel long distances.

They also allow our students to graduate as and when they finish their courses and in the process facilitate their quicker absorption in the job market.

UCU has three intakes a year: January, May and September intakes.

A detailed graduation list, list of graduands with first class degrees and

a breakdown of graduands per course is here attached.

GRAD LIST 2017

FIRST CLASS 2017 JULY