UCU To Graduate 435 This Friday

Uganda Christian University will graduate 435 students who have successfully completed their studies.

This will be the second graduation ceremony this year and its slated to take place on Friday, March 3rd at their campus in Mukono town.

Of the 435 students receiving their academic honors 34 will receive diplomas, 316 will get bachelors degrees, 3 will get post graduate diplomas and 82 will receive masters degrees.

These students received their studies at UCU Mukono, UCU Kampala and UCU Arua Campuses.

According to a press release, 243 of 55.9% of the students are male while 192 or 44.1% of them are female. 11 students got first class degrees with the best students at UCU Mukono scoring a GPA of 4.63. The best student at UCU Kampala scored 4.39 while the best student at UCU Arua got GPA of 4.57.

UCU has three intakes every year, in January, May and September and holds six graduation ceremonies every year at Mukono and at their regional campuses and constituent colleges.

PICTURE CREDIT: campustimesug