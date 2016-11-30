UCU Scraps Annual Fees Hikes For Continuing Students

Uganda Christian University (UCU) has ended a policy of annual tuition fees increments. This means that students admitted to the University will pay the same tuition fees from date of admission till they graduate

This was revealed by the UCU Vice Chancellor Rev. Canon. Dr. John Senyonyi during the sixth part of the university’s 17th graduation ceremony on Friday.

“Over a year ago, the University council took a decision to keep tuition fees constant for students from the year of entry to graduation. The purpose was to allow parents and guardians to plan better”, said Dr. Senyonyi to ululations and clapping from parents and students.

“It is a good decision. I wish it came earlier. The increments were affecting us parents because we did not know what to expect. We occasionally had to dig for more resources. This decision makes it predictable which makes it difficult for one to fail to pay”, said Emmanuel Gatera, a parent.

Medical school project on

Dr. Senyonyi further revealed that UCU will open doors to students into its medical school in partnership with Mengo hospital as soon as the National Council for Higher Education clears the programme. He however revealed that the university continues to raise resources for this cause and announced a contribution of over $ 40,000 by World Vision and African Palliative Care.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Stanley Ntagali urged the graduands to remember God because there is more to life than a mere academic transcript.

This year’s graduation was officiated by Rt. Rev. Dr. Mwita Akiri, bishop of the Anglican diocese of Tarime in Tanzania. He urged the graduands not to fall prey to the ills that are suffocating the world today.

“Our continent is being devoured by its human hyenas who forget that God’s world is big enough to satisfy everyone’s need but will always be too small to satisfy everyone’s greed,” he said.