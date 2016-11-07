UBC’s Calvin Turns Farmer

Looks like Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) presenter Calvin Kalule aka Calvin da Entertainer has realized the importance of investing.

This comes after it emerged that Calvin has ventured into farming. A source at the government owned Nile Avenue based Corporation reveals that the Horizon Vibe host recently started a farm where he rears pigs and goats.

The pepper snoops confirmed the development after bumping into Calvin at Nazareth market buying animal feeds in large quantities.