UBC to Start Hosting Opposition Politicians

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) has been given permission to do things in its own away including hosting opposition politicians.

According to the ICT and National Guidance minister Frank Tumwebaze, the troubled media house has been granted editorial independence that allows it host whoever they wish to.

“We’ve given UBC the editorial independence. If opposition wants to come to UBC let them come,” Tumwebaze said.

He said this while at the maiden official visit to the Corporation headquarters at Nakasero-Kampala on Thursday morning.

It’s worth noting that UBC which is known to be a State broadcaster designed to serve the whole country without any kind of discrimination, has been only serving the ruling party.

In the recently concluded presidential elections, no opposition candidate could be allowed to visit the station to do his/her campaign.

In the probe report on UBC that was released on Tuesday, the seven-man committee discovered rot in UBC management and suggested various changes that can be made to boost the Corporation.

Among the recommendations are; to restructure the management, make it independent to freely serve public interest, and inject in more funds to revamp the troubled broadcasting institution.