UAF Names 12 Junior Athletes For IAAF World Championship

Uganda Athletic Federation will send a team of 12 athletes to the IAAF World U18 Championship

to be hosted in Nairobi, Kenya.

The championship is scheduled to start from 12th to 16th July 2017. A team of 3 girls and 9 boys that will represent Uganda will be competing in different races.

Girls:

Alupo Ritah (200m), Chelangat Sarah (3000m), and Chekwemoi Esther Yego (3000m)

Boys:

Eric Layeng (400m), Joshua Kibet (800m), Bekele Apenyo (800m), Daniel Kiprop (1500m), Hosea Kiplangat (1500m), Oscar Chelimo (3000m), Titus Given Kwemoi (3000m), Joel Kiplangat (2000m SC), Vincent Chemutai (2000m SC)

Officials:

Moses Asonya (Team Leader/Head Coach), Alex Malinga (Coach), and Beatrice Nabirye (Chaperon)