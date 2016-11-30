Menu

TZ Musician Ordered To ‘Improve’ Song Critical Of Magufuli

Tanzania’s Information Minister Harrison Mwakyembe has ordered the rapper Ney wa Mitego to be released.

He was detained on Sunday for releasing a song deemed insulting to the government.

The song emerged last week and has been widely shared on social media.

One line in it asks: “Is there still freedom of expression in the country?” and refers to a “doctor” who can’t tolerate criticism.

A tweet from the account of the spokesperson for the government says that the rapper should now “improve” the song.

The tweet says in Swahili: “Information Minister Dr Harrison Mwakyembe orders rapper Nay wa Mitego to be released but go and improve his song.”

