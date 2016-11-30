TZ Musician Ordered To ‘Improve’ Song Critical Of Magufuli

Tanzania’s Information Minister Harrison Mwakyembe has ordered the rapper Ney wa Mitego to be released.

He was detained on Sunday for releasing a song deemed insulting to the government.

The song emerged last week and has been widely shared on social media.

One line in it asks: “Is there still freedom of expression in the country?” and refers to a “doctor” who can’t tolerate criticism.

A tweet from the account of the spokesperson for the government says that the rapper should now “improve” the song.

The tweet says in Swahili: “Information Minister Dr Harrison Mwakyembe orders rapper Nay wa Mitego to be released but go and improve his song.”

See more; http://www.redpepper.co.ug/musician-arrested-for-abusing-tz-president/