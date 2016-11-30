Tycoon Seroma Gal’s Marriage In Shambles

The marriage of city businessman Lt. Col Robert Ssekidde aka Seroma’s daughter Catherine Sekiranda is allegedly in shambles, barely a year after its inception.

According to Pepper Online Snoops, Catherine and Solomon Kaziro Kajoba, who got married in May last year at a glamorous wedding estimated to have cost about Shs300m, are already meeting stumbling blocks in their love life.

“Catherine is not happy at all with the way Kajoba is allegedly conducting himself these days and she is constantly reminding him to behave like a married man,” the Snoops reveal.

They add that “However, Kajoba is still enjoying life the way he used to do while at Campus, whereby he would party with his pals till late in the night.”

The Snoops revealed that being a married man, Kajoba’s lifestyle worries Catherine, who broke the Ugandan Virginity Record by marrying at 23 after graduating a virgin.

Catherine is tycoon Seroma’s favourite child because of her excellent brilliance and business acumen.

Her husband Kajoba is son of troubled businessman William Kajoba, of Sojovalo Hotel.