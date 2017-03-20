Tycoon Muwonge Fears For Life, Hides From Traders

By Our Reporter

Wealthy city businessman Bosco Muwonge is reportedly in hiding and fears for his life, after hundreds of traders at his Premium Center Building in Kampala rioting on Monday.

The traders locked up their shops at his building, protesting hiked rent fees, which he wants paid in US dollars. The traders lit several bonfires and threw debris along Nabugabo Road, blocking access to nearby buildings like Nana Building, Capital Centre building and others.

They demanded to see Muwonge, such that they could discuss the terms of renting his building but he chickened out and refused to show up, and sources reveal he feared they would attack him. Muwonge instead allegedly sent the police with a group of boys to the building to ensure that the traders don’t vandalise it.

This however annoyed the traders and many of them started spitting fire Muwonge in his absentia, wondering what kind of landlord he is that doesn’t want to meet his tenants. The tenants have waited for Muwonge to show up today and talk to them in vain.