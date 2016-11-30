Tycoon Karim’s Gal In Secret Wedding

Unlike other Kampala businessmen who hold flashy weddings for their daughters, tycoon Karim Hirji prefers to keep it on the lay-low.

Red Pepper Online Snoops exclusively reveal that Karim’s eldest daughter Anisha Hirji yesterday got officially wedded to her longtime bonkmate of 10 years identified as Allan English, who is based in the United Kingdom.

Anisha is one of the children Karim produced with his late Ugandan wife Barbra Ziba Nanyonga Hirji aka Charm. Allan is a loaded music producer in London. According to Snoops, the magnificent wedding was held at Babington House, Somerset UK.

It was a small secret wedding with no more than 100 people and the theme was ‘Secret Garden’. However, it should be noted that Karim has other children with Ziba who include; Karima Hirji and Nabila Hirji.

However, before Karim hooked Ziba, she was married to another man identified as Joseph Birungi, with whom she had amassed a lot of property, which he left in the custody of her orphans.

However, Karim is currently involved in property wrangles with Ziba’s children from Birungi who include; Linda Birungi, Ronald Birungi and Anita Birungi.

They accuse him allegedly grabbing their late mother’s property both in London and Kampala.