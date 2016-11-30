Two Nigerian Counterfeit Money Dealers Nabbed in Uganda

Two Nigerian nationals suspected to have been circulating thousands of counterfeit US dollars, British pounds and currencies for other countries were yesterday arrested by the police, after being smoked out of their posh bungalow in Lubowa, off Entebbe Road.

Harrington Chinedu and Davidson Okada Chinedu were arrested by police detectives after a tip off from informers that they could be behind a series of recent armed city robberies and increase in circulation of counterfeit money in Uganda.

Interpol spokesperson Ibin Ssenkumbi said that; “The operation started at around 5:00am and took around 3 hours. We arrested the suspects with several boxes of counterfeit dollars, British pounds, South Sudanese pounds, Kenyan Shillings and currencies for other countries in different denominations.”

The suspects also had a box of fake gold and chemicals they were using to make fake gold by spraying on seeds. He noted that these Nigerians had swords disguised as walking sticks and the police want them to explain how they had got the swords.

According to police detectives, the Nigerians were keeping the money in a septic tank at their home. They were taken to Kajjansi police station for custody as investigations continue.

The police are however hunting for the Nigerians’ accomplices, because they suspect it could be a big gang.