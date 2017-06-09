Two killed, 8 Injured in Madi, Acholi Clashes

By Stuart Yiga

Two people were killed and eight others critically injured in fresh clashes between the Madi from Juka in Adjumani district and Acholi in Apaa in Amuru district.

The deceased have been identified as Saidi Nyeko and Bosco Okwera who are residents of Acholibur and Lalai villages respectively in Apaa area.

The injured are now nursing arrow wounds at St. Mary`s Hospital Lacor in Gulu town where they were rushed in critical condition.

The bodies of the deceased are lying at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem. They were recovered from the bushes by a team of security officers, with arrow wounds also.

Speaking to Redpepper, the regional police spokesperson of Aswa Jimmy Patrick Okema says that the conflict intensified and degenerated into violent clashes when residents of Apaa mobilized to defend their colleagues who were trapped in their gardens by the Madi.