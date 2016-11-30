Two Girls Stopped From Boarding Flight for Wearing Leggings

On Sunday, two girls were stopped from boarding a United Airlines flight simply because they were wearing leggings.

The incident happened on a flight from Denver to Minneapolis.

United Airlines said the girls were travelling on a special pass, for employees and their guests, which has a dress code.

It has since clarified that all regular, paying customers are welcome to wear leggings.

The girls were “United pass travelers”, which are tickets for company employees or eligible dependents, it explained in a twitter exchange on the issue

“United pass travelers” are eligible for free or heavily discounted air travel.

The dress code for pass-holders states they should not wear “form-fitting lycra/spandex tops, pants and dresses”, among various other stipulations, including no exposed midriffs, no miniskirts and no flip-flops.

Activist Shannon Watts tweeted about what happened to five girls when they tried to board a flight at Denver airport.

She said a United gate agent was “forcing” the girls, one of them aged 10, to change their clothes or wear dresses over the leggings.

She said three of the girls were allowed to fly after putting dresses over the top of their clothing, but two were prevented from boarding.