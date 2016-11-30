Two Arrested In Makerere Fake Marks Scandal

The Police are detaining two Makerere University staff as the investigation into the Fake Marks Scandal claims more victims.

Detectives from CID on Wednesday raided Senate Building and arrested Peter Kayondo and Dickens Mugoye and whisked them off to Kireka police station for questioning. Kayondo is a systems administrator in the office of the academic registrar while Mugoye works in the same office.

This brings to six the number of staff that have been arrested over the falsification of marks at Uganda’s oldest academic institution.

The Academic Registrar’s office last week suspended the issuance of new academic transcripts until the probe into the scandal is completed.

The probe was launched after 58 students were discovered to have falsified their marks to help them attain better grades.

They were struck off the graduation list and the University called in the police to help investigate the scam that saw officials in several departments receive cash or sexual favors from students to falsify entries in their academic files to enable them attain better marks and therefore better qualifications.

Some of the officials arrested so far are; Mike Bitamale Barongo, the head of ICT, Joyce Namusoke, the registrar at the college of Natural Science, Christopher Ntwatwa, Denis Mbabazi all administration assistants at the Academic Registrar’s office.

Many of the officials arrested previously have been released on police bond pending charge in court, and all have been suspended from their posts at the university pending resolution of the cases.