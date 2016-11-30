TV Stations Shun Bebe Cool Videos

Popular musician Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool is so sad and blue after several local TV stations shunning his music videos because they contain explicit content, which is not palatable for all viewers, especially the underage.

Our Snoops reveal that Bebe Cool’s ’18 & Over’ and ‘Nanananana’ videos have failed to attract he massive airplay which the Gagamel Phamily boss had anticipated, simply because they contain scenes that don’t conform with the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) regulations and Ethics Minister Fr.Simon Lokodo’s directive to media houses not to broadcast content that corrupts public morals.

As a result of this, Snoops reveal that after pumping lots of dime in the video shooting for both songs, Bebe Cool is now struggling to market the visuals because almost all local TV stations have shunned them.