TV Star Sheila Saltofie tight-marks Lover

Celebrated city television personality Sheila Saltofie Matovu attended the Club Music Video Awards (CMVA) with her Mzungu boyfriend only identified as Maxime.

The lovely couple arrived at the Kampala Serena Hotel hand in hand and posed for pictures at the blue carpet before making their way inside Victoria Hall.

Both wore black outfits although Sheila’s seemed to attract so many prying eyes, thanks to her thigh-high slit on the right side.

However, what seemed perplexing was the fact that the former ‘Back Stage Pass’ host on Urban TV tight-marked her Belgian lover like he was about to be snatched from her.

An eyewitness intimated that while inside, gorgeous Sheila did not let Maxime out of her sight for a single moment.

“She did not let him talk to any other babe in her absence. Even when he was going to use the washrooms, Sheila stood by the Gents entrance like his bodyguard,” reveals the source.

After leaving the Industrial Area based television station, Sheila revealed that she was to concentrate on filming her series ‘Hanging Out With Salta’ which would host several celebrities and take a look at their lives away from the public.