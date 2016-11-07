Turkey, Uganda To Sign MoU To Resettle Refugees

The government of Turkey has expressed willingness to support Uganda in its efforts to resettle refugees.

Turkey is currently the leading refugee host country in the world with a total of about 4 million refugees with majority coming from Syria.

Turkish ambassador to Uganda Sedef Yavuzalp on Saturday said that Turkey is ready to offer technical assistance and capacity building for Ugandan officials.

“The government of the republic of Turkey is very committed to support Uganda as it deals with this refugee crisis,” Yavuzalp said.

She urged government to ensure the MOU on setting up a coordination office for the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency is cleared for signing to ensure more development and humanitarian assistance to Uganda.