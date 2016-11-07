Tunisian Man ‘Jailed For Smoking In Ramadan’

A court in Tunisia has sentenced a man who smoked a cigarette in public during the dawn to dusk Muslim fast to one month in jail, a spokesman has told the AFP news agency

The man was allegedly seen smoking outside the courthouse in the coastal city of Bizerte by a judiciary official and he was later arrested by police.

While there is no law against eating or drinking in public during Ramadan, the issue comes up every year in Tunisa, AFP says.

Earlier this month four men were sentenced to one month in jail for eating in public during the fasting period.

On Sunday a number of Tunisians went out on the streets of the capital Tunis demanding the freedom to eat and drink in public during Ramadan, AFP reports.