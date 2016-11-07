Trump Has Never Heard Of You, US senator tells President Salva Kiir

US Senator Christopher Coons has revealed details of a conversation he had with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir, the Washington correspondent of the UK-based Guardian newspaper has reported.

Coons said Kiir told him that US President Donald Trump is his friend and he was looking forward to visit the White House.

The senator, who heads the Foreign Relations committee, told Kiir that the US president had never heard of him, according to The Guardian’s correspondent:

“Salva Kiir told me Trump was his best friend and he looked forward to visiting the White House. I told him he’s never heard of you.” Coons said.

“I had a very blunt conversation with Salva Kiir, someone who could do with more blunt conversations.” Coons added.