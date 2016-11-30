Troubled Silk Liquid Boss Loses Cars Over Loans

If there is any Kampala businessman who is currently so troubled then it is defunct Club Silk boss Elvis Ssekyanzi, who is struggling to resurrect his business empire with Liquid Silk night club.

Ssekyanzi, according to our Snoops, has regrets and bad sentiments about bank loans, because they are giving him hard time and creditors have already started attaching his property.

Our Snoops have learnt that Sekyanzi has been losing different properties as a result of his huge loans he had with the defunct Crane bank which was taken over by dfcu Bank.

Apart from losing his mansion along Luthuli Avenue in Bugolobi, an insider reveals Sekyanzi recently lost his posh cars which include a state-of–the-art Mercedes Benz Cross Country G63 with customized number plates SE, which he had bought at about Shs700m.

He also reportedly lost two heavy duty trucks worth Shs1.5Bn which used to ferry his Silk Events equipment, just a few days after his former sweet Pal cum marketer Linda Lisa fled to his rival Charlie Lubega of Club Guvnor.

Snoops intimate that these days he spends most of his time at his side- dish’s farm in Kayunga cooling off from the financial stress. However, Ssekyanzi claims to have sold the Mercedes Benz, although by the time he did so, it was in the names of Stanbic Bank, as collateral security for a loan.