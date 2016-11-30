Trader Strips, Curses Tycoon Ham

By Our Reporter

Kampala

A yet to be identified female trader undressed on Saturday in front of city businessman Hamis Kiggundu aka Ham’s building known as Ham Shopping Ground in Kampala.

The Trader, who was wailing on top of her voice begging for help, claimed that she had nothing to eat or feed her children, because her merchandise was stolen last week when Ham ordered bailiffs to evict all traders from Park Yard market, such that he could develop the land.

The aggrieved woman, who seems to be in her late 30s, stripped off her blouse and remained on a bra with some undergarments as she staged a ‘one-man’ protest against Ham’s action. She turned from one direction to another while shedding tears and cursing tycoon Ham as other traders and by-passers looked on.

She was however later whisked away from the scene by police to a yet to be identified location after a huge crowd gathering around her. This poor woman is one of hundreds of traders who lost merchandise worth millions of shillings after Ham, with the help of police and bailiffs evicted them from Park Yard Market.