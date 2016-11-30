Trader Murdered, Police Battles Mob With Gunfire

The police yesterday evening battled with a mob that wanted to lynch three people suspected to have murdered a popular trader in Kabale district.

The battle started on Tuesday evening when residents rounded up Bosco Tumusiime, Bruce Tukamushaba and a yet to be identified woman, all residents of Bubaare Sub County in Rubanda District, accusing them of allegedly killing of Denis Kato Bamuhiga, a resident of Nyangande cell in Southern Division in Kabale Municipality.

Bamuhiga was murdered last Wednesday on his way to Kampala by thugs who waylaid him at Mwanjari cemetery in Igabiro cell Southern Division and slit his neck leaving him lying in a pool of blood. Good Samaritans later rushed him to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital where medics pronounced him dead on arrival.

Following Bamuhiga’s death, residents rounded up Tumusiime, Tukamushaba and a woman who they clobbered until they were rescued by police led by Henry Kisembo, the head of the Field Force Unit, before being rushed to Kabale police station.

Ely Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson said they had to rescue the suspects because residents have no right to take the law into their hands.

However, the locals later stormed Kabale police baying for the suspect’s blood and shouting at the cops to release them. This prompted the police to fire teargas and live bullets so as to disperse the crowd.

The police later drove Alex’s body to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem as they conduct investigations into his death.