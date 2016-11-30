Town Council Bosses To Destroy Tarmac Roads

Whereas people in other parts of Uganda are happily embracing tarmac roads as developed infrastructure, Adjumani town council authorities have passed a decision to destroy and remove the tarmac road stretch within the town council, after weather conditions worsening its usage.

The town council has a total of 2.7 kilometers of tarmac road out of 36kms of roads within the town council. But officials in Adjumani reveal that part of the tarmac has developed huge potholes making road maintenance works costly.

Patrick Tandrupasi, the Adjumani Town council LC III chairman, says they intend to remove parts of the tarmac, which are in very bad shape to ease the cost of management. The most affected streets are Mangi, Wani and Illa roads, which form part of the 2.7 kilometer tarmac road network in Adjumani town; hence the only cost-effective solution is totally removing the tarmac.