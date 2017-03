Town Clerk Succumbs To Cancer

Entebbe: The town clerk of Entebbe Municipality has died after battling a deadly cancerous disease for several months.

Joseph Kyambadde, who has served Entebbe Municipality for almost 3 decades, died yesterday at a hospital in Entebbe where he had been rushed for medical attention.

According to family sources, a requiem Mass will be held in his remembrance at Bugonga Catholic Parish Church. He will thereafter be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Buikwe district.