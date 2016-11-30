Toroma County MP Dies In Motor Accident

By Serestino Tusingwire

Cyrus Amodoi, the Toroma Member of Parliament is among the nine people that have reportedly died in a road accident that happened on Tuesday evening.

According to his mom, Amodoi who was travelling from Kampala to his home village is among the victims of the road carnage that occurred along Kampala-Jinja highway at Kitigoma in Buikwe district.

Also among the victims is the local council chief only identified as Goretti who was heading home in Lunyo, Busia district.

The accident involved the truck number UAN 447X and two taxis with registration numbers; UAL 278F and UAW 200W.

Taxi no, UAW 200W was coming from Kampala heading to Mbale while the other one’s destination is yet to be established.

Red pepper website has learnt that the truck had a mechanical breakdown and was parked on the roadside which denied these two taxis space when they met at the same point thus corriding face to face.