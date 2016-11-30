Top Police Officer Knocked Dead

By Isaac Tugume

A senior Uganda Police Force (UPF) officer has this morning been knocked dead along Entebbe Road.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Moses Ocita, who was driving his car registration number UAD 171W, died on spot when he crashed into a Toyota Super Custom registration number UAT 610S, which was coming from the opposite direction, in Lubowa, off the Entebbe- Kampala highway.

ASP Ocita was in charge of Bulenga Police Station. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Emilian Kayima confirmed the tragedy, saying the accident occurred at Lubowa.

Kayima said that; “ASP Ocita was rushed to Mulago Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is in Mulago awaiting postmortem.”

He added however that the police are hunting for the driver of the killer vehicle who didn’t stop after the accident but sped off and is currently in hiding.