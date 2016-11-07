Top Mak Bosses Clash Over Toilet Crisis

By Venenscias Kiiza

Makerere university lecturers are on the verge of stopping to teach due to toilet crisis, which has forced them to answer to nature’s call from the same facilities used by students.

The lecturers who are from the department of Developmental studies, under college of humanities and social sciences (CHUSS), opine that their counter parts from the department of Geography have since barred them from using their toilet facilities.

What annoys them most is the fact that whereas they have nowhere to go, the college principal Prof. Edward Kirumira has decided to personalize one of the few available toilets, to an extent that no one else is allowed to use it. The lecturers are also complaining about the lack of office space to operate from.

“The staff at the department of developmental studies is in appalling working conditions. We have no office space and now Geography has denied us access to the toilet,” said one of the staff who requested not to be identified, adding that; “The principal has a toilet to himself and 13 of us are forced to use students’ filthy toilets.”

Efforts to get a comment from Dr.Muhammed Kiggundu, the Makerere university academic staff Association (MUASA) chairman, which champions the staff’s general welfare were futile. However, when we contacted the mouth piece, Dr.Denis Muhwezi Kamunyu confirmed the lecturers’ assertions. Kamunyu revealed that, when they were approached about the matter, they visited the college and established that indeed the staff from the said department was facing space and toilet facility challenges. He adds that, the most affected are, those who teach in the evening whereby their counterparts who teach during the day, go with the keys for the toilets, leaving the former to suffer.

“Yes it’s true some staff members have been denied access to the toilet facilities by those who go with keys in the evening, yet there are some who teach evening programs. We met the college administration, discussed and we hope it will be addressed,” Kamunyu said.

He however admitted that, there are space challenges at the college, but he hopes that soon the problem will be solved, owing to the fact that the African Development bank funded multibillion building under construction at the college is nearing completion.

Kamunyu, however castigated those who say that the whole thing is being politicized since Prof. Kirumira is also contesting for the Vice chancellor position defending that politics shouldn’t be used to undermine administration matters.

“If there are concerns that our leaders have not addressed, why shouldn’t they be raised. I believe this issue could have been solved long time ago. There is nothing political in this, these are concerns that some of our leaders have failed to address and therefore it poses a challenge to those vying for various posts to be aware of it,” Kamunyu added.

Efforts to get a comment from the college mouth piece Hasifa Kabejja were futile as her known MTN number was off. Prof.Kirumira’s phone was also equally busy and by press time he had not replied to the message sent to him.