Top Lawyers to Pocket Shs13Bn For Sudhir Fraud Case

Several Banks of Uganda lawyers are swimming in billions shillings which they shave already pocketed as legal fees for handling troubled Crane Bank tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s alleged fraud case.

According to our Snoops, the lawyers who include Daudi Mpanga, Timothy Kanyerezi Masembe and others working under MMAKS Advocates, are handling the alleged Shs400Bn case which BoU lodged at the Commercial Division of the High Court against Sudhir, Meera Investments and others.

It is alleged in the said case that Sudhir and his co-accused siphoned over Shs400Bn from Crane Bank on top of making the bank pay lease, rent and other monies for its 48 branch network.

Sources reveal that BoU last week entered into agreement with MMAKS Advocates to pay them Sh13Bn as legal fees such that they can help squeeze Sudhir and others to cough Shs400Bn.

A Copy of the memorandum we have seen indicate that Sh2.1Bn has already been advanced to MMAKS in respect of initial filing fees!