Top KCCA Lawyer Kidnapped At Gunpoint

Bukoto: A popular lawyer working with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) was on Monday afternoon kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Bukoto, a Kampala suburb.

Mubarak Kalenge, who has been working with KCCA’s legal department for a long time, was allegedly kidnapped by gunmen who waylaid him at Afro-American Restaurant in Bukoto, where he had gone for lunch.

Julius Agasha, an eyewitness at the scene said that “He was kidnapped by three men who pretended to be clients. One of them went to the fridge and pretended as if he wanted a soda, while the two surrounded Kalenge and started roughing him up.”

Agasha added that “Soon thereafter they pulled out pistols and put him on gunpoint, before ordering him to move, as they dragged him to their car, which was parked across the road. They pushed him into the car and drove away.” To date, the neither the police nor Kalenge’s relatives know where he is.

The Lawyer’s sister identified as Shamim Nabbaale pleaded with both the KCCA and police to help the family hunt for him. Nabbaale said that “Please we appeal to the kidnappers to let us know what they want in order to release my brother. Even if they want money, let them tell us how much they want so that we can get it.”