Too Late To Include the 400 Students On Graduation List – Dumba

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Makerere University vice chancellor Prof John Dumba Ssentamu has said that it is too late for the university to add the names of students who are missing on the gradation list.

This follows the student’s guild council announcing that they are going to stage a demonstration after the 400 students who are eligible to graduate were nowhere to be found on the graduation list.

Speaking to journalists this morning, Dumba confirmed that it is true some students are missing on the gradation list but they do not reach 400 in numbers as alleged.

He however noted that it is too late to add the missing students on the final list because the deadline for handing in their marks ended on Monday and the final graduation booklet is already out.

“I don’t think there is any way we can still add these people to the graduation list, because the matter is already out of our hands since graduation booklets are already out,” Dumba said.

He noted that despite the fact that there are students missing on graduation list, if they really have their marks clear, they will still get their transcripts.

The 67th graduation ceremony kicks off on Tuesday next week and ends on Friday.