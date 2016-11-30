Toniks’ Babe Hooks New Dude

Singer’s Toniks’ ex-lover Sharon Sharne Natukunda seems to have finally found love again. The sexy light-skinned slender babe is reported to have hooked a new dude who is warming her nights and drilling her oil wells.

The new dude has only been identified as Roger. He is believed to have been the one who sponsored her birthday party last week.

The two have been engaging in PDA antics and declaring their love for each other on social media.

“My Rojer, my best man I love you” Sharon posted on Instagram using her handle @sharne67.

Roger replied by revealing how he loves her even more. “I lv u more bubu @sharne67” he posted.

Sharon and the ‘Mulamwa’ singer were an item not so long ago but parted ways when Toniks ran broke and could no longer facilitate her lavish lifestyle.