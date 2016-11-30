TNS Singer Roden Y Neglects Tot

This seems to be singer Yusuf Ssenabulya aka Roden Y’s year to make headlines, although for the wrong reasons. Early this year, the Team No Sleep (TNS) member shed buckets of tears after his treasured ride, a black Toyota Runx registration number UAW 311N was stolen along Entebbe Road.

But the ‘Kabako’ hit maker is back in the news. Latest is that one of Roden Y’s bitter ex-lovers left his child on his doorway a few days back. Reports indicate that the dreadlocked singer’s ex-lover only identified as Nabukera recently dumped his eight-year-old kid at his home in Makindye.

Roden Y is said to have hooked the babe years back when he was still in King Michael’s Jungle Beat crew before joining Jeff Kiwa’s TNS. The child is also reported to have been born and spent the early years in the ghettos of Najjanankumbi.

Nabukera is believed to have taken the child to the singer because he was refusing to support them financially. It should be noted that the dancehall singer was accused by his baby mama of allegedly neglecting her and their daughter.

“Whenever she (Nabukera) requested for help, Roden Y always played hide and seek claiming to be upcountry and unable to send any money,” reveals a source.

It was because of this frustration that Nabukera decided to take the girl to her father.